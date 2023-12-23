Clarus Group Inc. Sells 558 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 7,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

EOG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.27. 1,742,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

