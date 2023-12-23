Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. 5,115,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

