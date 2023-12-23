Clarus Group Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

