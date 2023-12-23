Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Lessened by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 490,325 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

