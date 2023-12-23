Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Lessened by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,183,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62,145.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 491,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 490,325 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

