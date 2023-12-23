S.A. Mason LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

