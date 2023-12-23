RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $168.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

