City Holding Co. Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

