City Holding Co. Sells 2,539 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. City Holding Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

