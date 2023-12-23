Summit Global Investments Sells 466 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $671.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average is $563.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.