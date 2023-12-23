Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 392 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,329 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

