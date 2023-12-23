AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

