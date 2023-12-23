Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Trimmed by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,121.98. 1,908,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $892.50. The stock has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

