iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1,835.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,738 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 474.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 244,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 202,314 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 17,235,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,101,811. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.