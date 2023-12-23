First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after buying an additional 250,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.21. 2,052,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,878. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

