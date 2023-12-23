Well Done LLC Has $15.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VLUE stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $100.42. The company had a trading volume of 570,571 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.29.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

