Well Done LLC Sells 10,286 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MTUM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. 191,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.