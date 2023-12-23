Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,190,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.48. 288,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,579. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

