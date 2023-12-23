Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) is HT Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,249,000 after buying an additional 1,380,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,085,000.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,971. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

