Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Reduced by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 33.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned 0.50% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $110,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,545. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

