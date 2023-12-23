HT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 12.0% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $40,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

