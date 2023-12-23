Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,543,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 1,611,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,378. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.