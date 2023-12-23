Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is HT Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 299,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

