PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $483.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $486.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

