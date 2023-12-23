PFW Advisors LLC Has $14.25 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFW Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

