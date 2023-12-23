Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys 137 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $2,066,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 25,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 608.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

