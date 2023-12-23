Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

MMM opened at $106.33 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

