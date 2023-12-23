Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.38. 171,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,302. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

