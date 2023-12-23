Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JEPI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $55.12. 3,296,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.