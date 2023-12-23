Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 767 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after acquiring an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. 4,433,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.74. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

