Asset Planning Corporation Has $7.96 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Planning Corporation raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,302. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

