Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,925. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $309.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.88.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

