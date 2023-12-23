Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

