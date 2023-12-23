City State Bank Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 233.3% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

