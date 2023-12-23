Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 699 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Marriott International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 776.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 567,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,565,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $224.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.