Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.55.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

