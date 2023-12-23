iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is FC Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.83 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

