FC Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after buying an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

