Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

