Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $1,070,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after buying an additional 1,720,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

