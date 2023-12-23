Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

