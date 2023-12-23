Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.