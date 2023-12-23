Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Fiserv by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

