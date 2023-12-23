Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.58. The stock had a trading volume of 965,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

