Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VYM stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

