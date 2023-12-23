Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

