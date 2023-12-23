Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,113,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.