SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.73. 1,730,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

