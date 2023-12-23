SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.27. 7,176,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.69 and its 200 day moving average is $180.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

