SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $373.91 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $376.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

