Rothschild Investment LLC IL Purchases 347 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 0.7 %

NVS stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

